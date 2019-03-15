Sierra Leone: First Network of Journalists to Combat Trafficking in Persons

Sierra Leone has been wracked by violence, civil war and Ebola in its recent history. Poverty is endemic. So is a high level of joblessness. Both feed a scourge: trafficking in forced labour. “More than half of the youth population is unemployed so when an exciting offer, especially to go abroad, is presented, most young […]

Sierra Leone has been wracked by violence, civil war and Ebola in its recent history. Poverty is endemic. So is a high level of joblessness. Both feed a scourge: tra...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...