Silence before the storm: Russian speaking hacking group is attacking banks in Sub-Saharan Africa

Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) security researchers have reported on thousands of notifications of attacks on major banks located in the sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region. The malware used in the attacks indicates that the threat actors are most likely to be an infamous Silence hacking group, previously known to be responsible for the theft of millions of dollars […]

