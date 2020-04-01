Somalia Becomes 182nd Member of Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency

The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), a member of the World Bank Group, is pleased to announce that the Federal Government of Somalia has become the 182nd member of the Agency, following normalization of its financial relationship with the World Bank. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Somalia’s membership affords it new opportunities for […]

