Somalia’s population, international partners must be energized to sustain country’s ‘upward trajectory,’ says senior UN official


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Mai 2019


Despite Somalia’s persistent security threats, recurrent political crises, capacity constraints and the difficulties in navigating political obstacles to its reform agenda, the Horn of Africa country remains on a “positive trajectory,” the UN Security Council was told on Wednesday. Briefing the Council, Raisedon Zenenga ,the Deputy Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia ([UNSOM](https://unsom.unmissions.org/)),… […]

