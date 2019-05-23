Somalia’s population, international partners must be energized to sustain country’s ‘upward trajectory,’ says senior UN official

Despite Somalia’s persistent security threats, recurrent political crises, capacity constraints and the difficulties in navigating political obstacles to its reform agenda, the Horn of Africa country remains on a “positive trajectory,” the UN Security Council was told on Wednesday. Briefing the Council, Raisedon Zenenga ,the Deputy Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia ([UNSOM](https://unsom.unmissions.org/)),… […]

Despite Somalia’s persistent security threats, recurrent political...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...