South Africa: Committee Conducts Public Hearings on Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Transport will this week begin conducting countrywide public hearings on the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill. On Tuesday the committee will listen to the communities of North West and Gauteng, before continuing to Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces on Wednesday and Thursday. The Bill is intended to replace the Road Accident Fund […]

The Portfolio Committee on Transport will this week begin conducting countrywide public hearings on the Road Accident Benefit Sche...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...