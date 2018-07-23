South Africa: Condolences from Parliament’s Presiding Officers on Passing away of Member of Parliament Ms Zelda Jongbl oed

Parliament’s Presiding Officers, on behalf of Parliament, extend sincere condolences on the death of Ms Zelda Jongbloed, Member of the National Assembly. The Presiding Officers have learned with shock and sadness of her passing on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. Ms Jongbloed, from the Western Cape, was a seasoned, feisty journalist for some […]

