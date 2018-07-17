South Africa: Deputy Ministers Collaborate to Lead a Mandela Day Outreach Programme at Bk Matlala Commercial High School in Matlala-a-Thaba, Limpopo

Telecommunications and Postal Services Deputy Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Communications Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana, will, on 20 July 2018, lead a Mandela Day outreach programme at BK Matlala Commercial High School, Matlala-a-Thaba area, Limpopo. The outreach is a joint programme in partnership with POPCRU Group of Companies (PGC), Safer SA, Kimmotive and Vodacom. In 2011, […]

Telecommunications and Postal Services Deputy Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Communications Dep...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...