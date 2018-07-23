South Africa: Deputy President Mabuza Attends the International Aids 2018 Conference in Amsterdam

Deputy President David Mabuza will lead a South African delegation to the 22nd International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2018) under the theme “Breaking Barriers Building Bridges”, taking place between 23 – 27 July 2018 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Deputy President Mabuza is the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), which coordinates South Africa’s […]

