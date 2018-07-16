South Africa: Government Activities for the Week 16 -22 July 2018

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week: 16 – 22 July 2018. The activities, which are aligned to the National Development Plan and outlined in the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014-2019, are undertaken to build a better South Africa: – The Minister of Communications, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, will on Monday, 16 July, visit […]

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week: 16 – 22 July 2018. The activities, whic...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...