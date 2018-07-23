South Africa: Minister Zulu and Deputy Minister Mathale to Open Third Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) Business Roundtable Meeting

Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, and Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale will host the Third BRICS Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) Roundtable meeting on Monday, 23 July 2018 at Hyatt Regency Hotel, Rosebank. The key objective of this meeting is to enhance collaboration and co-operation among BRICS members on issues of small […]

Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, and Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale will host the Third BRICS Medium, Small ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...