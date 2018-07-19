South Africa: Nelson Mandela’s Legacy Still Reigns Supreme

Legacy of the late struggle icon and former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela still resonates in each one of us as we continue to imprint change to our communities. This was said by the Deputy Director-General of Group Systems and Support Services at the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), Ms Sarah Choane […]

Legacy of the late struggle icon and former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela still resonates in each one of us as we continue to imprint change to our commu...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...