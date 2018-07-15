South Africa: Parliament this week

On Wednesday, 18 July, South Africans and the world will again celebrate the birthday of South Africa’s first democratically elected President, Nelson Mandela. The day should remind us anew that each of us can help make our world a better place. As Madiba urged the younger generation: “It is in your hands now.” The United […]

On Wednesday, 18 July, South Africans and the world will again celebrate the birthday of South Africa’s first democratically elected President, Nelson Mandela. The ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...