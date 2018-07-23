South Africa: Police Committee Condemns Killing Of 11 People in Colenso

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, condemns in the strongest terms the murder of 11 people associated with the Ivory-Park Taxi Association in Gauteng. The heinous killings happened at Colenso in KwaZulu Natal yesterday evening whilst the victims returned home from a funeral. The Committee has on numerous occasions highlighted […]

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, condemns in the strongest terms the murder of...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...