South Africa: Public Hearings on Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill Completed in Provinces

The Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform recently completed public hearings on the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill in all provinces. Thousands of people attended the public hearings to voice their opinion on the bill and to give their input on how the bill can work for them. Many are in support […]

The Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform recently completed public hearings on the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill in all provinces....



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...