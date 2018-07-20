South Africa: Remarks by Minister of Public Works, Mr Thulas Nxesi on a Media Briefing of the Department Turns the Tide on Fraud and Corruption

Remarks by Minister of Public Works, Mr Thulas Nxesi on a Media Briefing of the Department Turns the Tide on Fraud and Corruption Programme Director – Mr Sabelo Mali Deputy Minister, Jeremy Cronin The Head of the SIU, Andy Mothibi and his team – Leonard Lekgeto and Nazreen Pandor Mr Imtiaz Fazel – the Acting […]

Remarks by Minister of Public Works, Mr Thulas Nxesi on a Media Briefing of the Department Turns the Tide on Fraud and Corruption Programme Director – Mr Sabelo Mali Deputy Minis...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...