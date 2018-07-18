South Africa: Statement from the Presiding Officers of Parliament on Nelson Mandela International Day

Madiba’s birthday today is particularly special as it marks 100 years since his birth. This year we are also celebrating the centenary birthday of Ms Albertina Sisulu, another dauntless fighter for a democratic South Africa. It was Ms Sisulu, who, on 9 May 1994, nominated Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela as democratic South Africa’s first President – […]
