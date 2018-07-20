South Africa: Threats of Private Prosecution Against National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Thandi Modise

National Council of Provinces Chairperson Ms Thandi Modise has noted the announcement by AfriForum today in the media that they will be pursuing private prosecution again her in connection with an incident that took place at her farm in North West in 2014. It is important to note that the National Prosecuting Authority had abandoned […]

National Council of Provinces Chairperson Ms Thandi Modise has noted the announcement by AfriForum today in the media that they will be pursuing private ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...