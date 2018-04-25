South Africa to Host the Japan–Africa Public Private Economic Forum

South Africa will host the Japan–Africa Public Private Economic Forum at the Sandton Convention Centre from 3-4 May 2018. The Forum follows an announcement made in 2016, in Nairobi, Kenya by Japanese Prime Minister, Mr Shinzo Abe where he outlined intentions to accelerate the promotion of private sector-led economic growth by encouraging further business encounters […]

