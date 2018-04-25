Alwihda Info
South Africa to Host the Japan–Africa Public Private Economic Forum


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


South Africa will host the Japan–Africa Public Private Economic Forum at the Sandton Convention Centre from 3-4 May 2018. The Forum follows an announcement made in 2016, in Nairobi, Kenya by Japanese Prime Minister, Mr Shinzo Abe where he outlined intentions to accelerate the promotion of private sector-led economic growth by encouraging further business encounters […]

South Africa will host the Japan–Africa Public Private Economic Forum at the Sandton Convention Centre from 3-4 May 2018...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



