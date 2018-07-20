South African Companies Pleased with Progress of the Trade and Investment Mission in Angola

The South African businesspeople participating in a five-day trade and investment mission to Angola, where Deputy Minister Magwanishe is leading a business delegation comprising 20 members are pleased with the progress thus far. The businesspeople, whose participation has been funded by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), expressed satisfaction with the exposure and […]

The South African businesspeople participating in a five-day trade and investment mission to Angola, where ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...