South Sudan: Arms embargo must be strictly enforced

Responding to the imposition of an arms embargo on South Sudan by the UN Security Council, Seif Magango, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, said: “The UN Security Council’s much-anticipated vote to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan is a step in the right direction towards minimizing […]

Responding to the imposition of an arms embargo on South Sudan by the UN Security Council, Seif Magango, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...