South Sudan: Arms embargo must be strictly enforced


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Responding to the imposition of an arms embargo on South Sudan by the UN Security Council, Seif Magango, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, said: “The UN Security Council’s much-anticipated vote to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan is a step in the right direction towards minimizing […]

Responding to the imposition of an arms embargo on South Sudan by the UN Security Council, Seif Magango, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for...

TCHAD - 13/07/2018

Tchad : liste des nominations du 13 juillet

13/07/2018

Tchad : révocation de fonctionnaires du corps de la police pour faute grave

13/07/2018

Soudan du Sud : un embargo sur les armes imposé par l'ONU

13/07/2018
POINT DE VUE - 11/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

