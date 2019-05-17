Alwihda Info
South Sudan Situation Report, 17 May 2019


17 Mai 2019


HIGHLIGHTS – More than 20,000 people displaced in Jur River County – Almost half of displaced people intend to leave Malakal Protection of Civilians site – Measles outbreak confirmed in 11 counties in South Sudan, upsurge in cases globally – United Nations allocates $11 million to help displaced people return – home Food insecurity increases, […]

