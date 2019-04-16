Alwihda Info
South Sudan, Sudan to Keep Oil Flowing, Industry is the “Glue that Binds” Two Nations


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


South Sudan Minister of Petroleum calls for continuation of oil industry collaboration between Sudan and South Sudan; work to resume production at Al-Nar, Al-Toor, Manga and Tharjath should continue to meet April 27 first oil deadline, says Minister; protection for oil workers on both sides of the border and flow of oil from South Sudan […]

