Southern Africa: Tropical Cyclone Kenneth Flash Update No. 11 (8 May 2019)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


HIGHLIGHTS In Mozambique, nearly 45,400 houses have either been partially destroyed (27,203) or totally (18,179) in Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces, as of 7 May. In addition, some 1,316 houses are flooded in Cabo Delgado, according to the Government. In Comoros, an estimated 185,900 people are in need of immediate multi-sectoral assistance. The death toll […]

