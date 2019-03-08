Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit Dates Released

The 2019 Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit will kick off on the 21 st of July 2019 with the Kakamega Sevens at the Bull Ring. In 2017, Menengai Cream Homeboyz won the bid to host the additional leg of the sevens circuit for two years, which they did in Eldoret and named it the Sepetuka7s. […]

