Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Mali

The Secretary-General is shocked and outraged by reports that at least 134 civilians, including women and children, have been killed and at least 55 have been injured following an attack this morning on Ogossagou Peulh village, Mopti region, in central Mali. The Secretary-General condemns this act and calls on the Malian authorities to swiftly investigate […]

