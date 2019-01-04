Alwihda Info
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Somalia


The Secretary-General deeply regrets the decision of the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia to declare the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), Nicholas Haysom, persona non grata. The Secretary-General has full confidence in Mr. Haysom, an experienced and respected international civil […]

