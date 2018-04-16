Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on attack against United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Timbuktu, Mali: The Secretary-General condemns the attack on the MINUSMA and French operation Barkhane’s camps in Timbuktu on 14 April, during which one peacekeeper from Burkina Faso was killed, and seven peacekeepers, seven French… […]

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on attack against U...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...