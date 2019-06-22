Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on presidential elections in Mauritania

On the eve of the presidential election in Mauritania, the Secretary-General encourages the Mauritanian people to exercise their right to vote. This election is an important step in the country’s democratic process. The Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to ensure that the polls are conducted in a peaceful and credible manner. He further urges them […]

On the eve of the presidential election in Mauritania, the Secretary-General encourages the Mauritanian people to exercise their...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...