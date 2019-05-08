Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Ebola emergency response in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Secretary-General is concerned by the number of new Ebola cases in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). He reiterates the support of the whole United Nations system for efforts to end the outbreak. The Secretary-General commends the government, institutions and people of DRC on the response to date, which has […]

