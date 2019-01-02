Alwihda Info
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the attacks against the United Nations compound in Somalia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attacks against the United Nations compound in Mogadishu. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured colleagues. The Secretary-General recalls that intentionally directing armed attacks against United Nations personnel may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law. He urges the Somali authorities to investigate the attacks and swiftly… Read more […]

