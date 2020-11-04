Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, on the Situation in Ethiopia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns the killing of innocent civilians following inter-communal violence in Ethiopia. The Chairperson extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes speedy recovery to the wounded. He calls on national authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes […]

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns the killing of innocen...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...