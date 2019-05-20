Alwihda Info
Strategic partnership between the Federation of Monaco rugby and Rugby Union Mauritius


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A special delegation travelled with the national team to meet the Royal family and the economic authorities of Monaco. A strategic partnership has been signed between the Rugby Union Mauritius (http://MauritiusRugby.org) and the Fédération of Monaco rugby as part of the game development and friendly exchanges between the two federations, including the Mauritius2024 Olympic program. […]

