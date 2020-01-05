Stumbling start to New Year for South Africa (SA) teams in Guinness PRO14

The Toyota Cheetahs and Isuzu Southern Kings got the New Year off to a stumbling start in the Guinness PRO14 on Saturday as they suffered disappointing defeats against Zebre in Parma and Edinburgh in Scotland respectively. The Isuzu Southern Kings were reduced to 12 men at one stage against Edinburgh after receiving a red card […]

