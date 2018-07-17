Sudan kicks off July national immunization campaign to vaccinate 4.2 M children

Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health, with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO), and the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) launched a national immunization campaign to maintain the country’s polio-free status. The National Immunization Days (NID) will be conducted over two phases, with a target of reaching a total of 4.2 million children […]

