Summit of Heads of State and Governments of the Troop Contributing Countries of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) 27th February-2nd March 2018

The President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Gen (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will convene a Summit of Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on 2nd March 2018 at the Speke Resort, Munyonyo. AMISOM TCCs and the Federal Republic of Somalia are expected to participate at the highest level. […]

