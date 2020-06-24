Supporting East Africa’s Young Professionals: A webinar presented by the African Energy Chamber

The voice of young professionals in the energy industry in East Africa will present an important and timely discussion through a webinar hosted by the African Energy Chamber ([www.EnergyChamber.org](http://www.energychamber.org/)). The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a seismic shift in the oil and gas sector and has brought into the fore the “great crew change”. The African […]
The voice of young professionals in the energy industry in East Africa will present an important and timely discus...
The voice of young professionals in the energy industry in East Africa will present an important and timely discus...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...