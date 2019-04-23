Supporting a transition to civilian rule in Sudan

The United States supports a transition to a peaceful and democratic Sudan led by civilians who represent the diversity of Sudanese society. The will of the Sudanese people is clear: it is time to move toward a transitional government that is inclusive and respectful of human rights and the rule of law. We are encouraged […]

