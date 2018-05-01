Sweden contributes US$ 3 million to United Nations Children’s Fund’s 2018 humanitarian appeal for children in Ethiopia

The Government of Sweden has provided US$3 million to UNICEF Ethiopia’s 2018 Humanitarian Action for Children. The funds will be used to meet the needs of internally displaced populations in the Oromia and Somali regions of Ethiopia. “We are grateful to the Government of Sweden for this contribution, which confirms Sweden’s continued commitment to supporting […]

