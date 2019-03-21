Switzerland extends aid to disaster areas in south-east Africa

Swiss Humanitarian Aid is dispatching further experts from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit (SHA) to the areas of Mozambique affected by Cyclone Idai. Their main focus will be on restoring the drinking water supply. Swiss Humanitarian Aid, part of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), will dispatch another team of five SHA members […]

