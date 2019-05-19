Synology Unveils DiskStation Manager 6.2.2 - A Solid Platform for Data Management

Dubai, UAE —May 19th, 2019—Synology Inc. today released the latest update of DiskStation Manager (DSM) 6.2.2, featuring a series of new functionalities that not only optimize user navigation but also enhance system performance.



"DSM 6.2 has demonstrated field-proven reliability with over 3.4 million Synology NAS running it. Tailor-made for your IT infrastructure and ready to fit into any environment, DSM 6.2.2 now comes with more granular options that help IT administrators gain better control over the whole system," said Hewitt Lee, Director of Product Management Group at Synology. "This facilitates business data management with services that more accurately suits your needs."

Key features include:



System optimization: Granular configurations ensuring consistent performance in production environments are now available in Snapshot Replication, iSCSI Manager, and Synology High Availability. Visit the Release Note to learn more.



Smart Update: Designed to minimize system interruptions, Smart Update detects whether the system would benefit from an update and decide to install or skip the update based on the system's running services to achieve the highest system uptime.



Contextual guidance to provide quick resolutions: More information and troubleshooting tips are added to Storage Manager to reduce confusion and human errors as well as guiding users to resolve potential issues, supporting them across different aspects of storage management with a better user experience.



Migration Assistant Beta: The new package allows you to complete whole-system migration including volumes, LUNs, and configurations with ease, minimizing disruptions to existing services and users during a hardware upgrade.



DSM 6.2 and a list of packages for backup, file management and syncing, high availability, video surveillance, central management, and more will receive security updates and important fixes until June 2023. The long-term support ensures that businesses can maintain a stable production environment over a long period of time and be able to plan for the deployment of the next major version in a suitable time frame.