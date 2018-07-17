Alwihda Info
Tajani visit to Niger: we must support and expand Niger’s well-functioning model to reduce irregular migration flows


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Juillet 2018


“Niger plays a key role to drastically reduce irregular migrants’ flows to Libya and the EU. My visit to Niamey aims at strengthening our partnership with this country, discussing how the EU can promote investments and make more funds available. I will also meet representatives from the Sahel and Sahara region to discuss how we […]

“Niger plays a key role to drastically reduce irregular migrants’ flows to Libya and the EU. My visit to Niamey aims at strengthening our partnership with thi...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



