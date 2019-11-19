Tangible solutions to Ethiopia’s energy and infrastructure challenges

Contributing to improving Ethiopia’s energy infrastructure; German corporate collaborates with smaller company to implement a viable solution in Africa; creating jobs, providing training and developing local value chains In April 2019 Siemens ([Siemens.com](http://www.Siemens.com)) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Investment Commission of Ethiopia, to address the country’s energy… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/tangible-solutions-to-ethiopias-energy-and-infrast...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...