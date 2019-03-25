Tanzania Selects HID Global’s Solutions for Electronic Visa and Residence Permit Services in e-Immigration Program

HID Global® ([www.HIDGlobal.com)](http://www.hidglobal.com/), a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that the government of Tanzania has selected HID’s citizen ID solutions to add e-Visa and e-Permit capabilities to its e-Passport, which HID helped deploy last year as part of the Tanzania e-Immigration program. The new web-based visa and residence permit services allow… Read […]

HID Global® ([www.HIDGlobal.com)](http://www.hi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...