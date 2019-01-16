Terrorist attacks in Kenya

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Siphosezwe Masango, has said that terrorist attacks such as those experienced in Kenya are deeply concerning and have no place in Africa. Mr Masango extended heartfelt condolences to the people of Kenya on behalf of the committee. Two terrorist attacks have been reported […]

