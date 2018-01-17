The 2018 African Economic Outlook will be launched today

The launch of the African Development Bank’s ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) 2018 flagship African Economic Outlook (AEO) report, the first to ever be released in January of a calendar year and at the Bank’s Headquarters in Abidjan will be lived streamed on Facebook as follows – English: [http://APO.af/pDeGXQ](http://apo.af/pDeGXQ) The African Economic Outlook bridges a critical knowledge… Read more […]

The launch of the African Development Bank’s ([www.AfDB.org](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...