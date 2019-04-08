Alwihda Info
The 2nd Ethio-Brazil Trade and Investment Forum


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The 2nd Ethio-Brazil Trade and Investment Forum was held on Thursday last week (March 28) at the World Trade Centre, Sao Paulo. The Forum, organized by WAFA Marketing and Promotion PLC and the São Paulo World Trade Centre, brought together nearly a hundred private sector business representatives, 80 from Brazil, as well as dozens of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



