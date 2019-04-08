The 2nd Ethio-Brazil Trade and Investment Forum was held on Thursday last week (March 28) at the World Trade Centre, Sao Paulo. The Forum, organized by WAFA Marketing and Promotion PLC and the São Paulo World Trade Centre, brought together nearly a hundred private sector business representatives, 80 from Brazil, as well as dozens of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...