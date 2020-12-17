Alwihda Info
The African Development Bank Appoints Mr. Simon Mizrahi, Acting Director, Communication and External Relations (PCER)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Décembre 2020


The African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Simon MIZRAHI as Acting Director, Communication and External Relations Department (PCER), effective 16 December 2020. Simon is a British national who joined the Bank on the 10th of May 2009, as Head of Results Management Division. Before joining the African Development Bank, […]

