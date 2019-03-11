Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

The African Development Bank and Sophia University in Japan sign MOU to build capacity


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Development Bank (AfDB.org) and Sophia University in Japan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote capacity development within the two institutions for their mutual benefit and the entire African continent. The agreement was signed Friday at the Bank’s Abidjan headquarters. “It is our sincere wish that this day will be an opening […]

The African Development Bank (AfDB.org) and Sophia University in Japan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote capac...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/03/2019

Tchad : les enseignants vacataires du supérieur haussent le ton

Tchad : les enseignants vacataires du supérieur haussent le ton

Tchad : un homme enlevé par des militaires de la garde républicaine Tchad : un homme enlevé par des militaires de la garde républicaine 10/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un policier se tue avec son arme à Faya

11/03/2019

Tchad : face aux faibles recettes, Déby demande "plus d’imagination"

11/03/2019

Tchad : un appel à une marche à N'Djamena contre la pénurie de gaz

11/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
RCA : les victimes tchadiennes se préparent devant la CPI contre leurs bourreaux
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2019 - Albert Guipibopala

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Il est venu, il a chanté Il est venu, il a chanté 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui