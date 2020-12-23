The African Union Commission organizes the 9th Industry Stakeholders Strategic Retreat

Zoom Virtual Platform, 16th – 17th December 2020. The Department of Trade and Industry of the African Union Commissions (AUC) organized Virtually the 9th Industry Strategic Stakeholders Retreat to formulate, implement and harmonize industrial development policies on the continent. The objective of the strategic stakeholder retreat was to provide a platform for different stakeholders including […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...