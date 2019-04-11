Alwihda Info
The African Union Development Agency – NEPAD rewards African Youth Champions for #TheAfricaWeWant


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


During an advocacy ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa, the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD ([www.NEPAD.org](http://www.nepad.org/)) gave awards to five distinguished African Youth Champions for their contribution to Africa’s progress towards the goals of Agenda 2063. On this occasion, five young Africans who won ‘#TheAfricaWeWant Youth Essay Contest’ were also announced. Much discussion… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/the-african-union-development-agency-nepad-rewards-...

